CASA urges additional protections for immigrants in Maryland following 287(g) ban

Immigrant advocacy group We Are CASA stood with some Maryland legislators pushing for the passage of two bills they say will protect immigrant communities. It was part of the organization's Black Lobby Day.

"To the legislators of Maryland, we say we need you right now to stand with us," said We Are CASA Chief of Organizing and Leadership Lydia Walthers-Rodriguez.

We Are CASA had two priorities on Friday. The first was to advocate for Black immigrants who are disproportionately impacted by deportations.

"Black immigrants are often excluded from this national conversation about immigration that is focused on non-Black Latinos," said We Are CASA Policy Director Cathryn Jackson.

The most recent data from the Migration Police Institute showed that more than 200,000 African-born immigrants resided in Maryland in 2023.

That's roughly 20% of the state's immigrant population. Jackson said you'll notice a disparity looking from a wider lens.

"We are actually overrepresented when it comes to criminalization and when it comes to deportations," she said.

"We are under attack as a diaspora."

Advocates celebrated Black immigrants while also sending a clear message to lawmakers.

"We are under attack as a diaspora," Walthers-Rodriguez said.

Community leaders said the Data Privacy Act and Community Trust Act in this year's General Assembly session would provide greater protections for Maryland's immigrant communities.

The Data Privacy Act would ensure state and local agency data isn't used for immigration enforcement. The Community Trust Act would require law enforcement to obtain a judicial warrant to detain a person for federal immigration authorities.

"And that Maryland is not playing a role in transferring people into the deportation machine," Jackson said.

State Del. Scott Phillips said these protections would add to the recently passed bill banning 287 (g) agreements, which authorized state and local law enforcement to carry out immigration enforcement duties under ICE's direction and oversight.

"We want everyone to have their constitutional rights guaranteed," he said. "Some would say that we've done enough with 287 (g). I say no, what do you say?"

WJZ reached out to the MD Freedom Caucus for comment and is awaiting a response.