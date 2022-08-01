Protect your baby from sudden infant death syndrome

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 3,400 babies in the United States die suddenly and unexpectedly each year. These deaths are unexplained, occurring in babies who were previously considered healthy and under one year of age during sleep.

Gaurav Kumar, M.D., a LifeBridge Health pediatrician practicing in Lutherville, says that in some cases, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) can be attributed to incomplete brain development that fails to arouse a baby during deep sleep if there is a breathing issue. In addition, environmental factors like unsafe sleep areas can contribute.

A variety of risk factors increase the chance for SIDS. Prior illness, particularly a recent respiratory infection, low birth weight and prematurity have shown to increase the incidence of SIDS, Dr. Kumar notes. Family history, with a prior loss to SIDS, may also contribute, as does smoking during pregnancy and following the birth, which exposes the baby to second-hand smoke and could compromise breathing. If the mother is young, under age 20, smokes cigarettes, used drugs or alcohol during pregnancy, or had inadequate or no prenatal care, there is an increased risk for having a baby with SIDS.

Dr. Kumar recommends that parents be mindful to create the safest sleep environment for their infants, following recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Sleep Positioning on the Back. Babies should be placed on their backs, which is proven to be the safest position for sleep. For babies who are unable to turn themselves, return them to the back if they are found to be in another position. Once the baby can roll, usually at four to six months of age, the risk is lessened and the need to return them to the back is diminished. Start them on their backs through their first birthday.

Ensuring a Safe Sleep Area. Remove pillows, blankets, crib bumpers and toys from the crib or bassinette. These items can become bunched up and travel in the crib with the baby's movement, potentially causing suffocation. Babies do not need propping wedges or pillows to sleep. These can incite turning over and cover the baby's nose and mouth. Only a tight-fitting sheet should be in the sleep area.

Dressing Baby Appropriately. It's appropriate to swaddle babies until about four months of age, when they move more and can free themselves of the blanket, which could then cause suffocation. In colder months, babies can be dressed in one-piece sleeper or a sleep sack, which covers them up to their chest, keeping their bodies free inside the clothing. Also In colder months, a hat is acceptable to cover the head, but it should be tight fitting and made of cotton or breathable material.

Maintaining a Reasonable Room Temperature. There is an association between SIDS and babies being overheated. Babies do not sweat and thus have no cooling mechanism if they do become overheated. This can also impact breathing, which may not be adequately controlled in young infants.

