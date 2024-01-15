Proposed Maryland bill could give Baltimore leaders more authority on vacant homes
BALTIMORE -- It's no secret vacant homes have plagued Baltimore City for decades.
However, soon Maryland lawmakers could give city leaders more authority on what happens to those vacant.
Newly proposed legislation in the Maryland House aims to give Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and the City Council the legal authority to set a special property tax rate for a vacant or a property deemed unfit for living.
If it passes, the bill will go into effect in June.
A hearing is set on this bill for next week.
