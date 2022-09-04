Property owner finds human remains while cleaning backyard in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police recovered skeletal remains from the 1700 block of West Lexington Street on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

A man with property on the block came across human remains while cleaning his backyard, police said.

He had not visited his property for about a year, according to authorities.

The backyard contained overgrown grass and had become cluttered with debris while he was away, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will examine the skeletal remains to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.