6 Baltimore Ravens named to AFC Pro Bowl roster

It has been a challenging season in Baltimore, as the team currently finds itself on the outside of the NFL playoff picture. But six members of the Ravens were chosen for the AFC Pro Bowl roster, including four starters.

The Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Tuesday.

Ravens Pro Bowl selections

Safety Kyle Hamilton, fullback Patrick Ricard, ILB Roquan Smith, and punter Jordan Stout were named AFC starters. Wide receiver Zay Flowers and center Tyler Linderbaum were also named members of the AFC roster.

It was the third selection for Hamilton, sixth for Ricard, fourth for Smith, second for Flowers and third for Linderbaum. For Stout, this marked the punter's first Pro Bowl selection.

Out of the six Ravens Pro Bowlers, five of them are homegrown players. Ricard was signed as an undrafted free agent while Flowers, Hamilton, Linderbaum and Stout were all drafted by Baltimore.

Tight end Mark Andrews, running back Derrick Henry, and quarterback Lamar Jackson were voted as Pro Bowl alternates.

How can the Ravens make the playoffs?

The Ravens currently sit at 7-8 on the year after blowing a fourth quarter lead to the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. As a result, they have just one narrow path to the postseason.

In order to make the playoffs, Baltimore needs to beat the Green Bay Packers on the road Saturday night, then defeat the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. In addition to that, the Steelers would also have lose this weekend to the Cleveland Browns.

For the first time, the Pro Bowl Games will be held during Super Bowl week this year. The games, which are not a traditional football game, will air live Tuesday, February 3 starting at 6:30 p.m. with the flag football game at 8 p.m.