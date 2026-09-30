Prince Edward visits Baltimore high school with challenge for students

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, met with students at Baltimore's Western High School on Wednesday, as he welcomed his international program, The Duke of Edinburgh International Award, to city schools.

The program was founded in 1956 by Prince Philip, then-Duke of Edinburgh. It's meant to challenge students to take part in physical activity, serve their communities, and stretch their skills.

The award is offered in more than 120 countries and territories, and it has engaged millions of young people worldwide.

"For me, bringing this program, it's the design, so that they can see and be connected to other people who are doing great things like they're doing each and every day around the world, but they are receiving credentials for it," said Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Jermaine Dawson.

The Duke of Edinburgh told students to "accept the challenge," adding, "You'll overcome many challenges through this program."

Meeting Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, is seen here with Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Jermaine Dawson. CBS News Baltimore

Baltimore City Schools Student Commissioner Taylor Fraling-Taylor was one of several Western High School students who met Prince Edward and spoke with him in depth about the program. She said this initiative will take students to new heights.

"Going beyond their environment, beyond their schools, beyond their country," she said. "It's just something that I never knew was possible for our students, but I'm glad it is possible."

Fraling-Taylor even asked the Duke of Edinburgh how this program can reach students who may have fewer resources.

"Just affirming that, as long as students are chasing their goals and they're ambitious and they're ready to work and lead, that they will have everything that they need," she said.

7 schools to participate in the program

Students participating in the program represent Western High School, Academy for College and Career Exploration, Baltimore City College, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Carver Vocational-Technical High School, Forest Park High School and Frederick Douglass High School.

Dr. Dawson said his team spoke with a number of different principals, and these were the first seven to sign up. Each of these schools expects to have 50 to 70 students enrolled in the program, according to Dr. Dawson.

Dr. Dawson said he brought this program to his previous school district in Philadelphia, and he felt Baltimore students needed the same opportunities.

"What I've seen in the program is all the skills that jobs, the job market, is looking for young people to have," he said.

USA Program Director Andrew Yingling said the program is still operating in Philadelphia, where participating students have better attendance and make the honor roll.

"And, importantly, higher acceptance into their first choice of school," Yingling added.