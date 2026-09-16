Prince Edward to visit Baltimore high school for Duke of Edinburgh Award ceremony

A Baltimore City school will welcome British royalty for a ceremony at the end of September.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, plans to visit Baltimore's Western High School on Sept. 30 to celebrate seven high schools joining the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award cohort, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award is a youth achievement program for people ages 14 to 24 that encourages young people to "set ambitious goals, challenge themselves, and make a lasting impact," according to the program's website.

The Banner reports that new Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Jermaine Dawson brought the program to Philadelphia's school district, where he previously worked before coming to Baltimore.

Western High Principal Brittany Horne told The Banner in an email that the school is honored to join the cohort and welcome Prince Edward.

"We are preparing a student-centered experience that will allow him to engage directly with our young women and learn more about our school community," Horne said.

Prince Edward, 62, is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He is the youngest sibling of King Charles III.

He was third in line to the British throne at birth and is now 16th in the line of succession.

Western High School, a public all-girls high school, was founded in 1844. It is the oldest all-girls high school in the United States, and the third-oldest public school in Maryland.