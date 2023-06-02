Pride Ride: Montgomery County introduces LGBTQ+ bus for Pride Month

BALTIMORE -- The Montgomery County Department of Transportation has introduced a "Pride bus" to raise awareness about the importance of an inclusive and equitable public transit system during Pride Month, according to transportation officials.

The bus showcases the intersex-inclusive Pride Progress Flag and is adorned with messaging and neon lights that stand out at night, transportation officials said.

The flag serves as a reminder of the large number of LGBTQ+ lives that have been lost to HIV and Aids HIV/AIDS—particularly in Black and brown communities, according to transportation officials.

The bus was also designed to draw attention to how anti-LGBTQ+ bias continues to fuel a lack of testing and treatment, transportation officials said.

The bus is rotating between all three of the Montgomery County Department of Transportation's bus depots, according to transportation officials.