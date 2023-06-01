Pride flag flown over Howard County government building for first time

BALTIMORE - Top elected officials in Howard County on Thursday made a meaningful gesture in solidarity with the LGBTQIA + community by flying the Pride flag at the seat of county government for the first time.

"I was one of those kids who grew up in school and didn't know anybody, had no support, didn't have one person to talk to," said Jeremy Browning, from the Governor's Office of Community Initiatives. "Seeing the flag equaled safety. It equaled that I belonged."

State and local officials joined Howard County Executive Calvin Ball to raise the pride flag at the George Howard building in Ellicott City, kicking off Pride month by celebrating inclusivity and sending a message that all are welcome in Howard County.

"Howard County is a place where we don't just tolerate diversity and inclusion, but we celebrate it," said Ball.

It wasn't always this way, as some speakers pointed out - like the register of wills, Byron MacFarlane, Howard County's first and only LGBTQ elected official.

"My experience growing up here was – the only gay person I knew was the one 'out' kid at my school who was bullied relentlessly, who was beat up, even teachers turned a blind eye," Macfarlane said. "But I think we've come a long way."

"Pride month is time to celebrate but also time to reflect on the important progress we've made," Ball said.

Ball said Howard County held its first pride festival in 2019.

He said since then county officials worked to make the community more welcoming by forming an LGBTQ+ work group and later establishing a permanent LGBTQIA+ commission.

This month, the county will celebrate pride with a festival in Old Ellicott City June 3-4.

The George Howard building will be lit in rainbow colors to celebrate Howard County public schools' inaugural pride prom on June 10.

Howard County public library system is celebrating pride month with more than 25 events.