Baltimore issues Code Red Extreme Heat Alert ahead of Artscape weekend

BALTIMORE - Baltimore has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert this weekend as the city gets set to host its annual Artscape Festival

The Code Red Alert will go from Thursday, August 1 through Saturday, August 3.

Artscape is America's largest free festival, showcasing Charm City since 1982. According to Artscape, it originally began as an Arts Fair, marketing Baltimore as a cultural hub to draw community support and stimulate economic development and investment in the area.

The three-day event begins on Friday, August 2, and ends on Sunday, August 4.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s with the heat index near 105 degrees.

The hottest days will be on Thursday and Friday, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

Anyone attending Artscape from Friday through Sunday should stay weather-aware.

Keep hydrated throughout the heat, but also be aware of possible strong storms. The good news is the weather won't be raining the entire time, so there should be plenty of dry moments.

"I urge all residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families," said Baltimore City's interim Health Commissioner Simone Johnson. "Heat-related illnesses can be severe and even life-threatening, so it is crucial to follow these guidelines and stay informed about the latest updates."

The Health Commissioner may declare a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert during periods of heat that are severe enough to present a substantial threat to life or health risks, according to Baltimore City officials.

Once a Code Red Extreme Heat declaration is made, activities are undertaken to encourage safety.

The Maryland Department of Health Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported three heat-related deaths in Baltimore City so far for the 2024 Code Red Extreme Heat Season.

The following Mayor's Office of Homeless Services (MOHS) sites will serve as cooling centers (days and hours vary by location):

My Sisters Place Women's Center (women and children only)

17 W. Franklin St. | Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

(women and children only) 17 W. Franklin St. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Weinberg Housing & Resource Center (WHRC)

620 Fallsway | Thursday, Friday and Saturday., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

620 Fallsway Thursday, Friday and Saturday., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Manna House | 435 E. 25th St. | Thursday and Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

435 E. 25th St. | Thursday and Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Franciscan Center | 101 W. 23rd St. | Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

101 W. 23rd St. | Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Beans & Bread | 400 S. Bond St. | Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

The following Baltimore City Health Department's Division of Aging and Community Support sites will serve as cooling centers on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens | 1000 Cathedral St. (410) 396-1324

1000 Cathedral St. (410) 396-1324 Oliver Senior Center | 1700 N Gay St. (410) 396-3861

1700 N Gay St. (410) 396-3861 Zeta Center for Healthy & Active Aging | 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535

4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535 Hatton Senior Center | 2825 Fait Ave. (410) 396-9025

2825 Fait Ave. (410) 396-9025 Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center | 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7725

1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7725 Harford Senior Center | 4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009

The following Housing Authority of Baltimore City (HABC) sites will serve as cooling centers on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

Cherry Hill Homes | 2700 Spelman Road

2700 Spelman Road Brooklyn Homes | 4140 10th Street

Zion Lutheran Church (400 E. Lexington Street) will serve as a community cooling center on Thursday, August 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

ShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave.) will serve as a community cooling center during their regular hours Thursday through Saturday.

Residents seeking relief from the heat can also visit open Pratt Library locations.

Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable. During the Code Red Extreme Heat season, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends that City residents:

Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Reduce outside activities

Stay inside during the hottest time of day (11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Seek relief from the heat in air-conditioned locations

Check on older adults and the sick in your community who may need help in the heat

Never leave children alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time

Ensure that babies are sleeping safely. The risk for sleep-related infant death increases when babies overheat

People should place their infants alone, on their back, in a crib, and with no blankets, pillows, or sheets (a flat sheet covering the crib mattress is fine)

No head coverings

Co-sleeping (sharing a sleeping surface with a caregiver or another child) is especially dangerous

Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Seek medical help immediately if these symptoms occur:

Confusion

Nausea

Lightheadedness

High body temperature with cool and clammy skin

Hot, dry, flushed skin

Rapid or slowed heartbeat

To keep pets safe, the health department recommends:

Never leave your pets in a parked car. Keep them safe and leave them at home. Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise extremely quickly. Even on a 70-degree day, the inside of a car can rise to a deadly 110 degrees

Provide ample shade and water. Anytime your pet is outside, make sure they have protection from heat and sun and plenty of fresh, cold water

Limit exercise on hot days. On very hot days, limit exercise to early morning or evening hours. Asphalt gets very hot and can burn your pet's paws, so walk your dog on grass if possible

Watch for signs of heatstroke. These include heavy panting, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, vomiting, unable to get up, and a deep red or purple tongue. If you see signs of heatstroke, take your pet to a veterinarian immediately

City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311. Individuals having a heat-related medical emergency or who are experiencing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should call 911.