Storms bring another round of power outages for some in Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, Md. -- A round of storms moving across the Baltimore area knocked out power for more than 9,300 BGE customers at one point Monday.

The wind and rain pulled power lines down and left a mangled mess of trees in some locations, including a neighborhood in Timonium near the intersection of Boxmere and Wyngate roads.

This same community was also affected by a string of storms that swept Baltimore County early last week.

For Timonium resident Maria Goode, power was out from Tuesday to Friday of last week. After a weekend of normalcy, once again, her family is left in the dark with no air conditioning and no refrigeration without being dependent on a generator.

"I take care of an elderly mom who's 90-years old," said Goode. "We had to get a generator because she has medications, I have medications that have to be refrigerated and food."

In a statement, BGE explained that storm and field personnel had been prepared ahead of Monday's storm to mobilize an immediate response: "Mutual assistance personnel who assisted with restoration from last week's weather are still on site and available to assist, if necessary. Crews are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible, as we continue to assess the damage.

Goode said: "BGE, I know they're doing the best they possibly can, but it's been a lot for a lot of people. I feel for everyone out there."

The power company also reminds customers to report any electrical equipment they see on the ground and to stay away from it.