Power outage throughout BWI Airport frustrates travelers: "Starting to get hot in here"

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -The power went out throughout BWI Airport causing many flight delays on Saturday, according to a BWI spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the power was restored at 7:30 p.m. and all TSA security checkpoints and open and operational, and all flights are department and arriving."

Passengers went to social media to vent their frustrations.

"We've been sitting on a plane for over an hour. I'll probably miss my connecting flight home if this doesn't resolve soon," one traveler said on X, formerly Twitter.

Travelers said they were in the airport when power was lost and the lights went out.

"At @BWI_Airport watching the @USWNT match when what seems like half the airport power went off….? Am I unwittingly in a Marvel movie or something?" a passenger said.

"Hi @BWI_Airport it's starting to get hot in here. What's up with this power situation," another traveler said. "@Delta do you have any information? We are just sitting here and nobody knows anything!"

BWI officials issued an apology for the power outage.

"We apologize to our customers and appreciate their patience as we work to restore power throughout the airport terminal," a BWI spokesperson said.

