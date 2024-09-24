What would a dockworkers strike mean for the Port of Baltimore? An expert weighs in.

Longshoremen's strike could have catastrophic impact on Port of Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The looming strike of dockworkers across the U.S. East and Gulf coasts could devastate the nation's consumer supply chain, including at the Port of Baltimore.

U.S. ports from Maine to Texas are preparing for a potential shutdown in a week, when the International Longshoremen's Association, representing 45,000 dockworkers at 36 ports that handle roughly half the nation's cargo from ships, has threatened to strike starting Oct. 1.

Dockworkers are demanding better pay and protection from automation.

There hasn't been a national longshoremen's strike in the U.S. since 1977.

Price spike?

Work at some of the busiest ports in the country, including in Baltimore, could soon come to a standstill if a new labor agreement with shipping companies represented by the U.S. Maritime Alliance is not reached by next week.

The repercussions of a strike would be massive, not just for Baltimore, but for the entire Eastern seaboard, including car parts to grocery store items, which could skyrocket prices as inventory runs low.

Impact on the Port of Baltimore

Economists warn a strike could have a catastrophic impact on the economy.

"There's a reason why this is critical to the economic health of Baltimore and there's a reason we're going to start feeling the impact pretty quickly if this strike goes through," said JP Krahel, Professor of Accounting at Loyola Maryland.

Krahel says that every year, the Port of Baltimore alone supports thousands of local jobs and brings in billions of dollars worth of goods, especially car parts and produce.

Although a short-term strike would not cause a major disruption, Krahel says a prolonged strike could disrupt more than half of the U.S. shipping traffic.

"We're already starting to see people shift where they're sending goods, and the West Coast is benefiting as the East Coast is losing out on that," Krahel said.

"Implore both sides to come together"

Although the Maryland Port of Administration is not directly involved in the negotiations, officials are calling for both sides to come to an agreement.

"We implore both sides to come together and negotiate an agreement that properly compensates the men and women of the ILA while maintaining cost effective and efficient cargo flows," the Maryland Port of Administration said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.