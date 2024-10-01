Port of Baltimore dockworkers strike as contract expires and negotiations continue

BALTIMORE -- More than 2,000 longshoremen at the Port of Baltimore are on strike after their contract expired at midnight on Tuesday.

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), which represents about 2,400 dockworkers in Baltimore and 25,000 at ports along the East and Gulf coasts, seeks a bump in pay and job security.

On Tuesday, Port of Baltimore workers picketed outside, holding signs and delivering their message. The ports will be without critical workers who are usually in charge of running lines to dock ships and unloading cargo.

"It got a little bit of movement yesterday, but then it stalled out," said Scott Cowan, president of ILA Local 333.

West Coast port workers are not impacted by this strike because they are part of a separate union with a different union agreement.

Contract negotiations

The strike comes on the heels of weeks of contentious union talks.

The ILA is asking for a $5 per hour wage increase every year for six years. This would amount to a total wage increase of $30 per hour by 2030. It also wants to ban the automation of port operations.

"We are going to keep fighting and we've got a future ahead of us," Harold Daggett, ILA President and chief negotiator, said while addressing members at the Port of New York and New Jersey.

The U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) proposed a 50% wage increase and keeping the current contract language on automation.

Truck deliveries at the Port of Baltimore

Truck traffic can remain steady, as truck drivers can offload their cargo and unload cargo that is currently at the port. However, once that cargo is picked up, drivers will only be able to drop off cargo.

Several ships are anchored in the Chesapeake Bay and one remains in the Patapsco River.

"Important parts of our community"

The Port of Baltimore is still recovering from the impact of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and now it is dealing with a workers' strike. Ship traffic was limited for weeks and some workers were off the job.

"Every day we were standing with our ILA members and making sure that they and their families were taken care of. These are very important parts of our community," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

Strike's big financial hit

Supply chain experts warn a prolonged strike could cost consumers in a big way. The economy could take a $3.8 billion hit if the strike lasts one week.

"Ships are going to be sitting, containers won't be unloaded, fees will add up," said Geoff Milsom, an economics professor at the University of Maryland.

Hope for a quick resolution

Although not involved in the negotiations, the Maryland Port Administration says it hopes for a quick resolution and added it is allowing workers to strike safely at the terminal entrances.

"Unfortunately, the United States Maritime Alliance and the International Longshoremen's Association were unable to reach an agreement on a new master contract by the deadline of 11:59 pm on September 30, 2024," the Maryland Port Administration said in a statement. "We continue to implore both sides to come together and negotiate an agreement that properly compensates the men and women of the ILA while maintaining cost-effective and efficient cargo flows. In the meantime, the Maryland Port Administration will continue working with the ILA to ensure their members can peacefully gather outside of our marine terminals. The port industry is one of our nation's leading job generators and is critically important to our national supply chain. We remain hopeful that an agreement will be reached very soon."

Disruption of train cargo

Cargo rail transportation is also interrupted. CSX says it is mobilizing resources on the West Coast to compensate for the closure of ports on the East Coast.

"CSX closely monitored the ILA contract negotiations and proactively prepared for the work stoppage and service disruptions at East Coast ports, which began Tuesday, October 1," CSX said in a statement. "To minimize customer impact, CSX took action to accommodate as much freight as possible during this dynamic situation. CSX has been flexible, adding service in collaboration with western partners to provide customers with alternative options to West Coast ports unaffected by work stoppages."

"In anticipation of impacts to a limited amount of domestic shipments at the Port of Baltimore, CSX is offering customers alternative service options to nearby terminals on Philadelphia and Chambersburg, PA. CSX is hopeful for a swift and effective resolution to the negotiations between the ILA and the ports to ensure minimal disruption to the nation's supply chains. In the interim, we are committed to keeping our customers informed with timely updates as the situation evolves."