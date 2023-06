BALTIMORE - A pet pig was spotted taking a stroll through Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood Monday afternoon.

A pet pig out for a stroll in Federal Hill this afternoon 🐖 @wjz pic.twitter.com/Uk8SETCuWE — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 26, 2023

WJZ's Mike Hellgren took a picture of the pig.

There is no word on whose pig it is or why it was roaming in the Baltimore City streets.