Judge dismisses Poppleton resident's lawsuit against Baltimore City, property developer

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by residents of Baltimore's Poppleton community, ruling they cannot sue a New York-based developer and Baltimore City officials over a stalled redevelopment project that has displaced more than 100 households over two decades, according to The Baltimore Banner.

U.S. District Court Judge Adam B. Abelson dismissed the case, ruling that the residents who filed the lawsuit do not have legal standing because they don't live within La Cité Development's project footprint.

The decision allows La Cité Development to retain control of much of the vacant land in Poppleton, extending a redevelopment saga that began in 2006.

What did the lawsuit allege?



The lawsuit alleged that La Cité's efforts to construct new housing and commercial space in Poppleton resulted in widespread displacement, indefinite land control by a private developer, and the destruction of a historically Black home without the promised benefits.

According to The Baltimore Banner, the La Cité development team was paid millions in "overhead" costs, lost another subphase to an investor, and dramatically scaled back its vision for the neighborhood.

The Banner also reported that La Cité canceled its contract with Baltimore City in 2024, but the developer still controls much of the city-owned property in the community.

What caused the lawsuit?



In April, the Poppleton Now Community Association sued the city of Baltimore, various leaders, and La Cité Development, who they alleged conducted a failed demolition project, which destroyed historic homes and displaced more than 500 Black residents.

A resident told WJZ that she felt it was embarrassing to invite people into the neighborhood due to all the vacant homes.

According to residents, La Cité Development was granted the right to redevelop the community more than 20 years ago, and the city later acquired many homes through eminent domain, displacing hundreds of people.

According to The Baltimore Banner, La Cité has only completed one complex so far due to financial difficulties.