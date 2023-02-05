Watch CBS News
Police investigating triple shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Police are investigating a triple shooting early Sunday in East Baltimore.

Three adults were injured in the shooting that happened shortly after midnight in the 2000 block of Harford Road.

A 32-year-old man was seriously injured, while a 27-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not provided information on a motive. 

About an hour earlier, and two miles away, a 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old man were injured in a shooting in the 1500 block of Medford Road. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 10:30 AM

