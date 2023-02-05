2 shot Saturday night in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Two people were shot Saturday night in Northeast Baltimore, police say.

Shorty after 11 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1500 block of Medford Road.

There they found two victims: a 60-year-old female and a 17-year-old male; both were suffering from non-life threatening injuries and taken to an area hospital.

Northeastern District Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 410-396-2444.