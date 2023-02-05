Watch CBS News
Local News

2 shot Saturday night in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE- Two people were shot Saturday night in Northeast Baltimore, police say.

Shorty after 11 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1500 block of Medford Road.

There they found two victims: a 60-year-old female and a 17-year-old male; both were suffering from non-life threatening injuries and taken to an area hospital.

Northeastern District Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 410-396-2444.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 10:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.