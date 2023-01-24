Police: Suspect held camera phone over Target fitting room wall while customer undressed in Gambrills

BALTIMORE - Police are searching for a peeping tom who was holding a camera phone over a dressing room wall while customers were undressing at a Target in Gambrills.

Officers responded to the store on Brandermill Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. last Friday.

A customer told police that she was in the changing room undressing when she saw a camera phone over the dressing room wall.

When she turned around, the phone was gone and she heard someone running away, she told Anne Arundel police officers.

An employee told police a person was running from the dressing room area.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect hiding in the clothing section before exiting the business.

The suspect is described as a Black male, last seen wearing black pants, white t-shirt and black jacket.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700.