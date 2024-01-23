Watch CBS News
Local News

Police still seeking information in 2023 murder of Baltimore County teen

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Tuesday afternoon news roundup | January 23, 2024
Here's your Tuesday afternoon news roundup | January 23, 2024 02:43

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are seeking the public's help in solving a murder that happened in Baltimore County last year.

Related: Family of Baltimore County teen demands justice, prepares for burial

Police said Lamar Leslie-Allen, 15, was shot and killed in the unit block of Shadwell Court in The Townhomes of Diamond Ridge community on January 21, 2023.  

Investigators believe that there were individuals in the area that may know about the events leading up to the shooting.  

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 410-887-3943.

Information may be provided anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers.  

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 2:04 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.