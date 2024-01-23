Police still seeking information in 2023 murder of Baltimore County teen

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are seeking the public's help in solving a murder that happened in Baltimore County last year.

Related: Family of Baltimore County teen demands justice, prepares for burial

Police said Lamar Leslie-Allen, 15, was shot and killed in the unit block of Shadwell Court in The Townhomes of Diamond Ridge community on January 21, 2023.

Investigators believe that there were individuals in the area that may know about the events leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 410-887-3943.

Information may be provided anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers.