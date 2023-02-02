Family of Baltimore County teen demands justice, prepares for burial

BALTIMORE -- The family of 15-year-old Lamar Leslie-Allen is preparing to bury him.

His mother, Tiona Allen, spoke with WJZ about her only child.

"I won't get to get his permit," Tiona Allen said. "I won't get to buy him a car. I won't get to go to prom. I won't get to see him get married and I won't have grandchildren. I have no legacy."

Leslie-Allen was shot and killed on Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill on Jan. 21. Investigators have yet to make an arrest.

Leslie-Allen's family said he was fun, loving, smart and so much more wrapped up into one person. Dozens of his loved ones attended his visitation Wednesday.

"I never knew until this happened how many people Lamar touched," Tiona Allen said.

Some of his teachers from elementary school attended the visitation.

"He had the heart of gold—would always make you laugh," Amanda Breidenstein, Lamar's fifth-grade teacher, said.

His third-grade reading teacher, Jennifer Benner, said similar things about him.

"Always bubbly and every single person in the school loved him," Brenner said.

The fact that Leslie-Allen's killer is still on the loose haunts his family.

"He's going to get justice for his life," Lamar's great-grandmother Carolyn Allen said. "All of his life. Only 15 years he had here. We're going to get justice."

The Allen family is particularly upset because they don't understand how someone could cut such a young life so short.

"It impacted all of the people that loved him and it's going to impact the people that loved them," Carolyn Allen said. "And, it's going to impact them for what they're going to go through for what they did."

Leslie-Allen's funeral will be held Thursday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Baltimore at 10:30 a.m.