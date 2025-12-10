No charges for Baltimore County Police officer involved in deadly shooting of armed man, AG says

A Baltimore County Police officer will not face charges for his involvement in the fatal shooting of an armed man during a mental health call in May, the Maryland Attorney General's Office said.

A four-year veteran officer fired the deadly shot that killed 43-year-old Glenn Pettie on May 18 after Pettie's mother called police to de-escalate a mental health episode.

Mental health response in Dundalk

Baltimore County officers responded to the call at a house in the 8200 block of North Boundary Road in Dundalk, according to the AG's Independent Investigations Division (IID).

Once on the scene, one of the officers walked to an alley behind the home, while another officer stayed at the front door. The officer in the alley encountered Pettie, who matched the description provided to dispatchers.

According to the IID, Pettie fired a handgun at the officer, prompting an exchange between the two. Pettie was injured by a gunshot and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A loaded handgun was recovered from the scene.

The officers were not injured. Both were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, officials said.

The deadly shooting raised concerns in the community about mental health crisis calls. At the time, it was the fifth police involved shooting in the county for the year.

Pettie's neighbors and family told WJZ they knew about his mental health struggles. During the shooting, neighbors said Pettie's grandmother and adult son begged police to stop shooting.

"Even when he was going through his mental health crisis, we would talk to him, I would talk to him," a neighbor said. " I was always able to calm him down and talk to him. They could have done it a different way."