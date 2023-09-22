Police seeking to identify suspects in southwest Baltimore shooting, carjacking
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is seeking to identify several suspects in connection to a shooting in Southwest Baltimore.
On September 8, officers responded to the 500 block of South Bentalou Street for a person laying on the ground, police said.
When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said the man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was approached by armed suspects, who shot the victim before fleeing the scene in his vehicle, according to BPD.
