Police seeking to identify suspects in southwest Baltimore shooting, carjacking

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is seeking to identify several suspects in connection to a shooting in Southwest Baltimore.  

On September 8, officers responded to the 500 block of South Bentalou Street for a person laying on the ground, police said.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was approached by armed suspects, who shot the victim before fleeing the scene in his vehicle, according to BPD. 

September 22, 2023

