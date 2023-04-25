Police seeking to identify suspects in MGM gaming chip theft

BALTIMORE — Prince George's County investigators are asking for the public's assistance in identifying several individuals that stole gaming chips at the MGM National Harbor casino in Oxon Hill.

Around 1:40 p.m. on April 22, officers were notified of a theft at the MGM National Harbor in the 100 block of MGM National Avenue, PG County police said.

An investigation revealed that the suspects entered the casino, grabbed the chips, and then fled.

Anyone with information on their identity is urged to call 301-749-5064.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com