Police seeking to identify suspect in child exploitation case, $14,000 Reward offered

PIKESVILLE - Maryland State Police turn to the community for help in cracking a case involving the sexual exploitation of a child.

Reward money of up to $14,000 is being offered to anyone who is able to identify a woman captured in video screenshots from 2020 with critical information about the victim.

The still images show a woman with multiple arm and hand tattoos, as well as one across her chest.

A wrist tattoo appears to have a name written across it as well as the numbers "12-17-16."

The case involves a female infant child, who is likely now 4 to 5-years-old, according to Maryland State Police Spokesperson Elena Russo.

"Police at this point are casting a wide net, looking throughout the entire DMV to see if anybody can identify this woman based on the pictures that we are providing, which includes tattoos," Russo said. "Even if somebody saw this woman in a coffee shop at some point, that would be relevant information for our investigators."

Investigators with the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is leading the investigation, along with others at the federal, state and local level.

Due to the nature of the case and to protect the integrity of the investigation, authorities said specific details will not be released, including what county the incident happened in.

The reward consists of up to $10,000 from MSP, up to $2,000 from Howard County Police Department, and up to $2,000 from Metro Crimestoppers.

Anyone who can identify the woman pictured or has information that could be connected to this case, contact investigators directly by calling 443-486-3335.

Anonymous callers can call Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.

Callers can reference the case #22-MSP-043527.