Baltimore Police seek driver responsible for fatal hit-and-run on Reisterstown Road

Police seeking driver responsible for fatal hit-and-run on Reisterstown Road in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are looking for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a 64-year-old woman early Sunday morning.

The victim, who has been identified as Wilma Barnes, was found on the 3500 block of Reisterstown Road a little after 4 a.m. after getting hit by a car.

The suspect driver immediately left the scene, according to police. Barnes died after being taken to the hospital.

WJZ spoke to neighbors in the area of the hit-and-run Monday, saying it's the first time someone was killed like this there.

But, it's not the first time a drivers caused an incident.

Charles Williams realized something was wrong when he saw police cars parked outside his home Sunday morning.

"I was [awake], but I never heard [the hit-and-run], I never heard her get hit," he said.

He wouldn't learn about what happened to Barnes until much later in the day.

Baltimore Police's CRASH Team took over the investigation shortly after Barnes was found. So far, all that's known about the suspect vehicle is that it's black.

Williams expressed his disappointment the driver left Barnes behind.

"You couldn't have called nobody? That's crazy," he said.

Williams has lived on this stretch of Reisterstown Road for two years, he said this is the second incident he's seen involving a driver.

The first was more personal, he told WJZ about an incident where a car coming out of Norfolk Avenue got hit by another car going south on Reisterstown Road.

That car ended up tearing this his fence and right into his front yard.

Williams doesn't have an exact solution, but he knows change is needed to make the area safer.

"There's a couple kids up and down this block, but they can't come out. They can't come out here because they might get hit," he said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run that killed Barnes can call CRASH Team investigators at 410-396-2606.

You can also leave anonymous tips on the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Tips can also be submitted online. (https://metrocrimestoppers.org/)