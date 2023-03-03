Police offer reward for information after man was shot inside Better Waverly laundromat

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a person who is believed to be connected to a shooting inside a laundromat in North Baltimore on Friday morning, according to authorities.

The gunshot victim was shot inside the Sudsville Laundry located in the 3000 block of Greenmount Avenue around 7:40 a.m., police said.

Officers who responded to the shooting found the man in the 500 block of East 30th Street, according to authorities.

The man was taken to a local hospital and immediately underwent surgery, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives were notified of the shooting due to the nature of the man's injuries, police said.

There is a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Anyone who has information about the shooting or the person in the picture can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.