Police offer reward for information after man was shot inside Better Waverly laundromat

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a person who is believed to be connected to a shooting inside a laundromat in North Baltimore on Friday morning, according to authorities.

The gunshot victim was shot inside the Sudsville Laundry located in the 3000 block of Greenmount Avenue around 7:40 a.m., police said.

Officers who responded to the shooting found the man in the 500 block of East 30th Street, according to authorities.

The man was taken to a local hospital and immediately underwent surgery, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives were notified of the shooting due to the nature of the man's injuries, police said.

There is a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Anyone who has information about the shooting or the person in the picture can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 6:20 PM

