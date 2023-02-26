Police seek identity of person connected with Southwest Baltimore home invasion

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department's detectives are trying to identify a male in connection with an unarmed home invasion in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.

The home invasion occurred in the 3600 block of Wilkens Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 11, police said.

Anyone who is able to identify the male or who has information about the home invasion should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that will help them arrest and charge the person responsible for the home invasion, according to authorities.