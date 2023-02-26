Watch CBS News
Crime

Police seek identity of person connected with Southwest Baltimore home invasion

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department's detectives are trying to identify a male in connection with an unarmed home invasion in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.

The home invasion occurred in the 3600 block of Wilkens Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 11, police said.

Anyone who is able to identify the male or who has information about the home invasion should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that will help them arrest and charge the person responsible for the home invasion, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 11:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.