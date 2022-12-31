Watch CBS News
Local

Police seek help identifying a male connected to a homicide in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE- Police are asking for the public's help identifying the male pictured below, he is believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon in South Baltimore, officials say.

sus.png

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. Thursday to the 2000 block of West Pratt Street.

There they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to a release.

This is Baltimore's 330th homicide investigation of 2022.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or that recognizes him are urged to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 11:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.