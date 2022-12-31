Police seek help identifying a male connected to a homicide in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Police are asking for the public's help identifying the male pictured below, he is believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon in South Baltimore, officials say.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. Thursday to the 2000 block of West Pratt Street.

There they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to a release.

This is Baltimore's 330th homicide investigation of 2022.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or that recognizes him are urged to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.