Police searching for suspect in deadly stabbing in Northwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Detectives are seeking to identify a woman in connection to a stabbing in Northwest Baltimore earlier this week.

Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight in the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue on May 22.  

Footage shows a Black woman wearing a tan sweater with "Paris" written on the front, and shoes that have streaks of red and blue.

4400 Park Heights Avenue homicide investigation by Baltimore Police on YouTube

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 3:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

