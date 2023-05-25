Police searching for suspect in deadly stabbing in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Detectives are seeking to identify a woman in connection to a stabbing in Northwest Baltimore earlier this week.

Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight in the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue on May 22.

Footage shows a Black woman wearing a tan sweater with "Paris" written on the front, and shoes that have streaks of red and blue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.