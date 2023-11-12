Baltimore County Police seeking to identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are seeking to identify a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred over the summer.

Police said the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on July 3.

The female suspect, pictured below, was driving a burgundy or maroon colored SUV, according to police.

Anyone who has information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.

Information can be submitted anonymously though the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers.