Baltimore County Police seeking to identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are seeking to identify a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred over the summer.
Police said the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on July 3.
The female suspect, pictured below, was driving a burgundy or maroon colored SUV, according to police.
Anyone who has information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.
Information can be submitted anonymously though the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers.
