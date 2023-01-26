Watch CBS News
Police searching for missing Baltimore 12-year-old

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are asking the public for help in finding a Baltimore 12-year-old who has been missing since Tuesday.

Forever Ramos-Torquati was last seen in the 200 block of South Wickham Street in the morning of January 24.

She is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of Forever Ramos-Torquati, call 911.

January 26, 2023

