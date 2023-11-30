Police searching for leads in 1991 cold case murder investigation in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County police are still searching for leads in a 1991 cold case murder investigation.

On November 30, 1991, 27-year-old Angela Wanita Bowens was found shot in the parking lot of the Diamond Ridge Family Park in Windsor Mill. It has been 32 years to the day when Bowens was murdered.

Earlier in the day, Bowens was reportedly seen by a friend standing on Edmondson Avenue near Poplar Grove Street in Baltimore waiting for a ride from, who was described as, "a new guy," according to police.

If you have information that may help detectives solve this case, you are being asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department Homicide and Missing Persons Unit at 410-887-3943.

There is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.