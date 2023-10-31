Police searching for four suspects in armed robbery at Royal Farms in Linthicum

BALTIMORE - Police are searching for four people who committed an armed robbery Monday night at a Royal Farms in Anne Arundel County.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the convenience store in the 400 block of Camp Meade Road in Linthicum.

Upon arrival, officers learned that four suspects had entered the store, and one of them displayed a knife and implied he had a firearm. The suspects then took money from the register and tobacco products from the store and fled on foot.

Police are searching for three males and a female between the ages of late teens to early 20s.

Robbery detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.