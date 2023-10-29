Police responding to barricade situation in Randallstown
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are responding to a barricade situation Sunday afternoon in Randallstown.
Officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 5400 block of Old Court Road for a "verbal domestic disturbance," according to police.
Due to circumstances surrounding the call, a barricade occurred and members from the Baltimore County Tactical Unit and the Crisis Negotiation Team have responded.
No other information was provided.
