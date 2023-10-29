Watch CBS News
Local News

Police responding to barricade situation in Randallstown

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Sunday morning news roundup | 10-29-23
Your Sunday morning news roundup | 10-29-23 01:55

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are responding to a barricade situation Sunday afternoon in Randallstown.

Officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 5400 block of Old Court Road for a "verbal domestic disturbance," according to police.

Due to circumstances surrounding the call, a barricade occurred and members from the Baltimore County Tactical Unit and the Crisis Negotiation Team have responded.

No other information was provided.

First published on October 29, 2023 / 5:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.