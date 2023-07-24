Police respond to two double shootings about an hour apart in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police responded to two double shootings a little more than an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore.

Around 8:41 p.m., a 19-year-old man and a 32-year-old were found shot in the 300 block of Mount Street in Southwest Baltimore. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Around 8:56 p.m., officers from Baltimore's Western District were called to the hospital after an 18-year-old woman and 21-year-old man arrived with gunshot wounds. Police are working to investigate where that shooting took place.