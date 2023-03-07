Reported armed person, shots fired inside Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School
BALTIMORE - Police said a gun was reportedly fired after an armed person was inside Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School Monday afternoon in North Baltimore.
Officers responded to the school around 4:45 p.m.
No one was injured, according to police, and there is no person of interest.
Police are investigating.
They have not said what led to the discharge of the gun.
A suspect is not in custody, police said.
