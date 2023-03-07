Watch CBS News
Reported armed person, shots fired inside Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Police said a gun was reportedly fired after an armed person was inside Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School Monday afternoon in North Baltimore.

Officers responded to the school around 4:45 p.m.

No one was injured, according to police, and there is no person of interest.

Police are investigating.

They have not said what led to the discharge of the gun.

A suspect is not in custody, police said.

