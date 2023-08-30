Watch CBS News
Barricade situation in Nottingham peacefully resolved, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police responded to a barricade situation in Nottingham Wednesday afternoon, police said. 

Officers responded to the 8500 block of Hydra Lane, police said around 11:50 a.m. 

Residents were asked to stay out of the immediate area as officers try to resolve the situation peacefully, police said. 

At around 1:30 p.m., police said the situation had been peacefully resolved. 

