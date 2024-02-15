Police respond to barricade situation after reports of a burglary in Essex
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County officers are involved in a standoff Thursday night in Essex.
Police were called around 8:20 p.m. to the unit block of Eiffel Court in reference to a burglary, which then prompted a barricade.
Members from the Baltimore County Tactical and Hostage Negotiation Team responded.
This is an active situation. No other information was provided.
