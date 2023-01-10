Police respond to attempted ATM theft at seafood restaurant in Canton neighborhood
BALTIMORE - Police said a person attempted to break into a seafood restaurant in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood and steal an ATM.
Officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday to Chris' Seafood, on South Montford Road, where the front glass window was broken out.
A caller told officers that someone attempted to remove the ATM.
When police arrived, no property was reported stolen.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.