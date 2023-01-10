Watch CBS News
Police respond to attempted ATM theft at seafood restaurant in Canton neighborhood

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police said a person attempted to break into a seafood restaurant in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood and steal an ATM.

Officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday to Chris' Seafood, on South Montford Road, where the front glass window was broken out.

A caller told officers that someone attempted to remove the ATM.

When police arrived, no property was reported stolen. 

