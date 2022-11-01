Police pursuit of armed robbery suspects ends with crash into Metro Bus in Montgomery County

BALTIMORE - A police pursuit of armed robbery suspects ended with a crash into the back of a Metro Bus Monday afternoon in Silver Spring.

Officers were called to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for an armed robbery. The victim told police they suspects took off in a Toyota Sienna. When officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center, they led police on a pursuit south on Route 29 toward Georgia Avenue.

The car crashed into the back of the bus, and then a Montgomery County Police car crashed into the back to the suspects' car.

Two male suspects were taken into custody right away and Montgomery County Fire Rescue extricated a third male suspect from the crashed vehicle.

A loaded 9mm privately made firearm (ghost gun) with a Glock slide and a 9mm replica airsoft gun were recovered during the arrests.

All three suspects, 18-year-old Natnael Akalu of Silver Spring; 18-year-old Wesley Jose Nunez of Washington, DC and 19-year-old Lorenzo Antonio Madrid of Washington, DC, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Each has been charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony violent crime, possession of a handgun and other related charges.

Police said no officers were injured and there were no serious injuries of passengers on the Metro Bus.