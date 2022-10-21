Police: Private security guard shoots suspected Harbor East shoplifter in face

BALTIMORE -- Police surrounded the Harbor East CVS store at Fleet and Exeter streets just after 9 am Friday when a security guard reportedly shot a shoplifter in the face during a confrontation.

Baltimore police told WJZ the guard confronted a suspect trying to leave the store with unpaid merchandise when the man pulled out a syringe and tried to stab him with it. The guard then reached for his weapon and opened fire.

A CVS representative told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren the armed guard did not work for CVS as an employee or contractor and instead worked private security for the Harbor East community where a visible security force is a common sight.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition at last check.

"It's a double-edged sword, but the fact that we even have to have private security is my issue," said Angela Sriram, who lives nearby. "What is it that we can do so people can go about their lives and not look over their shoulders? …I am not surprised that it happens anywhere in Baltimore. Right now, there is a crime epidemic."

Baltimore has recorded 587 non-fatal shootings this year up from 579 at this time last year.

Shootings in Harbor East are rare.

"You've got to watch out and that's Baltimore for you, but you know what, we love the city and make it better," said resident Moon Shiller whose family owns a store nearby.

"I probably have a false sense of security and just amcomfortable with it," said Samantha Sherer. who lives in Harbor East. "I do feel safe. Unfortunate events happen everywhere."

WJZ did reach out to the Harbor East community for comment on their private security team. They said no one was available for comment.

Clayton Moravec said he frequently notices the neighborhood's security force.

"Waking in the streets here I feel safe because there are these private, armed people.

he said.

Police have provided little information about the case, including about the security guard.

The CVS closed immediately following the shooting leaving many regular customers frustrated.

"I saw one person moving about but it's locked tighter than a drum," said Kevin Morris.

Police urge anyone with additional information about the incident to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup or Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.