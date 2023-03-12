Police: Person hospitalized after intentionally setting own car on fire at Woodlawn gas station
BALTIMORE-- A person was taken to the hospital after a car was intentionally set on fire at a gas station in Woodlawn, police said.
The owner of the car was found by officers shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the owner of the car was suffering from a mental health crisis.
Fire crews were called to the gas station in the 6700 block of Dogwood Road where the car and a gas pump were fully engulfed in flames.
The fire from the car and pump were extinguished.
This is an ongoing investigation.
