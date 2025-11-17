4 Baltimore Police officers suspended due to criminal investigation in California

Four Baltimore Police officers have been suspended as a criminal investigation plays out in California, department officials confirmed Monday.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department did not share the names of the officers involved in the investigation, but said their police powers were suspended in accordance with state law.

The four officers have been assigned to administrative duties pending the results of the investigation.

The nature of the investigation is unclear. According to our partners at the Baltimore Banner, the investigation is being conducted in San Francisco.

Baltimore officer indicted

The criminal investigation comes almost a week after another Baltimore officer was indicted.

Officer Robert Parks was caught on video chasing a man in a police vehicle. He was initially suspended without pay before City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced an indictment against him, charging him with attempted murder, assault, reckless driving and misconduct in office.

"If convicted, the officer will be fired immediately, in accordance with the law," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Bates said the man in the video had a warrant for a misdemeanor charge, but said Parks' actions were unacceptable and did not follow department policies.

Parks could face up to 65 years in prison if he is found guilty on all charges.