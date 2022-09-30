Watch CBS News
Crime

Police need help identifying rape suspect from motel in Aberdeen

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A man suspected of rape in Aberdeen is on the run and police need the public's help in identifying him.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. on Sept. 12 to a motel in the 900 block of Hospitality Road for reports of a rape.

The alleged victim gave police details of the incident.

Officers then secured the crime scene and took the victim to the hospital.

Investigators released images of the suspect at the motel.

If anyone can identify this suspect, contact Detective Lightner with the Aberdeen Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 410-272-2121.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 11:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.