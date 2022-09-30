Police need help identifying rape suspect from motel in Aberdeen

BALTIMORE - A man suspected of rape in Aberdeen is on the run and police need the public's help in identifying him.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. on Sept. 12 to a motel in the 900 block of Hospitality Road for reports of a rape.

The alleged victim gave police details of the incident.

Officers then secured the crime scene and took the victim to the hospital.

Investigators released images of the suspect at the motel.

If anyone can identify this suspect, contact Detective Lightner with the Aberdeen Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 410-272-2121.