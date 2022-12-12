Watch CBS News
Police: Man threatened to burn down bar, returned with BB gun after not served in Glen Burnie

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 62-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to burn down a Glen Burnie bar because he was refused service Friday evening.

Curtiss Franklin Nance, from Linthicum Heights, returned to the bar with a rifle, which turned out to be a BB gun.

Officers responded to Parsley's Pub after the man entered the bar and was refused to be served.

The man then allegedly said, "we will see if any of you get out of here alive." 

An employee escorted him out, and in the parking lot, police said he threatened to burn down the establishment. 

According to reports, he left and returned with a BB gun that, at first, appeared to have looked like a rifle.

