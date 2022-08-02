Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore.

Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling.

Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street.

Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl.

The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said.