Watch CBS News
Local News

Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. 

Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. 

found-child.jpg

Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. 

Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. 

The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 11:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.