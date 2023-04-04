Police investigating three shot outside Northwest Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE - Three males were shot Monday evening outside of a Sunoco gas station in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers were patrolling the area of Park Heights Avenue and Wylie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when they heard shots fired, and then saw a car driving away.

Officers followed the car to an area hospital where they found three males, possibly teenagers, with gunshot wounds, according to police. The three are stable.

Anyone with information should call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.