Police investigating suspicious death in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A suspicious death is under investigation after human remains were found in West Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of North Fremont Avenue to investigate a report of a dead person around 4:50 p.m., according to authorities.

When they arrived, they discovered human remains. Police said the remains appeared to have been there for some time.

The Medical Examiner's Office has taken the human remains in order to conduct an autopsy on them in order to determine the cause of death and identify the dead, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.