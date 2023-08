BALTIMORE -- Aberdeen Police are conducting an investigation after a shooting in the unit block of East Bel Air Avenue, the department said Tuesday afternoon.

Police said no one was injured.

Residents are encouraged to stay inside and avoid the area.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

